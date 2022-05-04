GHT Fire Renewal

Grand Haven Township Fire/Rescue personnel participated in a mock car crash at Grand Haven High School on Monday. 

 Tribune photo / Matt DeYoung

Voters in Grand Haven Township overwhelmingly approved an operating millage renewal Tuesday. 

The renewal passed with 75 percent "yes" votes — 2,241-736. 

