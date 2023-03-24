ALLENDALE TWP. — An 83-year-old Coopersville man was rescued by passers-by after his truck veered off the road into a pond Friday afternoon.
The ordeal happened in the 1200 block of 60th Avenue near Warner Street.
Several people saw the truck enter the pond, and jumped into action as the truck began to take on more water and lurch deeper into the pond.
Video, shared by Francis Dadson, shows how the group worked together to turn over a rowboat, find some paddles and then make their way to the sinking truck.
Witnesses said the man in the truck was unconscious until they got up to him and pulled him out of the vehicle.
The bystanders got the man to shore as first responders were arriving on the scene. The man is recovering in the hospital and his condition is stable, according to police.
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office dive team removed the truck from the water.
