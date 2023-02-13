ROBINSON TWP. — A 24-year-old Grand Rapids woman was injured in a crash on Lincoln Street near 136th Avenue on Monday morning.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was driving west on Lincoln when she lost control on a patch of ice. Her vehicle left the road and struck several trees. Rescue crews from both Robinson and Grand Haven Township fire departments freed the woman from the car; she was transported to an area hospital in “stable condition.”
The crash occurred at around 8:30 a.m., and Lincoln Street was closed for about 45 minutes for the rescue and crash cleanup.
