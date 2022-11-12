HOLLAND TWP. — A 48-year-old Holland man died when his mini-bike was struck by a pickup truck on 96th Avenue near Ransom Street on Saturday night.
Police say the man drove his mini-bike onto 96th Avenue from private property and failed to yield to the truck, which was southbound on 96th Avenue.
The victim was treated on the scene, then transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he eventually died, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver of the pickup truck, an 18-year-old man from Allendale, was not hurt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.