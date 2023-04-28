HOLLAND TWP. — A 28-year-old Holland man died in a crash on Riley Street at 132nd Avenue on Friday evening.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, the man was traveling east on Riley Street on a motorcycle when a Volkswagen Passat turned into his path.
The motorcyclist died as a result of his injuries sustained in the crash. A passenger in the Passat was transported to an area hospital with what police called non-life threatening injuries.
Riley Street was closed between 136th Avenue and John F. Donnelly Drive for crash investigation and cleanup. The crash remains under investigation.
