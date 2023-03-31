ZEELAND — A Hudsonville woman was transported to Zeeland hospital with serious injuries after flipping her car and crashing early Friday morning at 72nd Avenue and Chicago Drive.
The 31-year-old was driving a 2015 GMC Acadia southbound on 72nd Avenue when she "failed to stop at Chicago Drive, crossed westbound lanes and struck a burm in the median and became airborne," said Sgt. Eric DeBoer of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. "The vehicle then landed, overturning into eastbound lanes and coming to rest on its roof."
