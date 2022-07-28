A 50-year-old Illinois woman was pinned in her vehicle after it rolled onto its roof following a two-car crash at Franklin Avenue and Seventh Street on Wednesday evening.
According to Capt. Lee Adams of the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety, the Illinois woman was driving north on Seventh Street in a Subaru Outback. She failed to yield at the stop sign and pulled in front of a Honda SUV driven by a 23-year-old Spring Lake woman.
