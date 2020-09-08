MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — The body of a 16-year-old girl has been recovered from the Indiana waters of Lake Michigan after she was reported missing while swimming with family, authorities said.
The New Haven, Indiana, girl's body was recovered near the Michigan City lighthouse pier by members of the Michigan City Fire Department about 50 minutes after she was reported missing about 2 p.m. Monday, Indiana conservation officers said.
