ROBINSON TWP. – A 29-year-old Muskegon man died in a one-car crash early Monday morning on M-231 just south of Buchanan Street.
According to police, the man died after his vehicle hit a tree. The crash occurred around 6:40 a.m. Monday.
M-231 was closed between Lincoln Street and M-45 for several hours as police conducted their investigation. The road is now open.
According to witnesses, the man was driving south on M-231, when suddenly his car veered off the west side of the road, went down the hill and struck a tree, said Sgt. Matt Wildfong of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
The car caught on fire and the fire was extinguished by Robinson Township firefighters. The fire was contained to the engine compartment, Wildfong said.
The man was pinned inside his vehicle and had to be extricated by firefighters.
Alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash, Wildfong said.
