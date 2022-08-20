A 72-year-old Grand Rapids man drowned at the Holiday Isle Marina in Spring Lake Friday night.
Police responded to the call of a missing person at the marina, located at 940 W. Savidge St., around 8:30 p.m. Responders from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office determined the man had possibly fallen into the water from the dock where his boat was kept. Members of the Ottawa County Dive Team responded with an underwater robot and located the subject under the water.
The incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.