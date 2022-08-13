ROBINSON TWP. — A man from Grant was injured in a car crash after sliding in water and losing control of the vehicle Saturday morning in Robinson Township.
The man was driving a 2007 Honda Civic westbound on Lake Michigan Drive, and moved closer to the shoulder of the road to “avoid oncoming traffic that was in his lane passing eastbound traffic,” according to a press release from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The car “hit some standing water” and the driver, 57, lost control of the vehicle, which then rolled several times.
