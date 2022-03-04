A man unloading roof trusses for the construction of a new home in Allendale Township was killed Friday afternoon when the load fell on top of him, police said.
At 1:25 p.m., Ottawa County Sheriff's Office deputies were alerted to the report of a man trapped under construction trusses at a construction site along 68th Avenue, near Fillmore Street. Allendale Fire & Rescue as well as Life EMS also responded to the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.