ALLENDALE — A 37-year-old Allendale man suffered critical injuries when an explosion took place inside a barn where he was working.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to reports of a barn fire on 52nd Avenue south of Jordan Street at around 8:30 p.m. Friday. Responding units were told the barn had exploded and a male subject was trapped inside.
Deputies, with the help of neighbors, were able to remove the man from the barn. He was transported by Life EMS to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in critical condition, according to police.
The Sheriff’s Office said the cause of the explosion is not suspicious and appears to be accidental.
