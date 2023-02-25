WRIGHT TWP. — A 40-year-old Marne man died in a snowmobile crash on Friday night on Arthur Street near 16th Avenue, police said.
Around 5:45 p.m., the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to the report of a snowmobile versus tree crash in the back yard of a private residence on Arthur Street.
Police say a Marne man was traveling south on a 1995 Arctic Cat Cougar snowmobile when he lost control and crashed into a tree. The driver of the snowmobile sustained fatal injuries from the crash, police said. The driver was the only rider and was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Wright Tallmadge Fire and Life EMS assisted on scene with life saving measures.
