MARNE — A 76-year-old Marne man died Saturday evening when he rolled an off-road vehicle and was pinned underneath it, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
Emergency crews responded to the 2700 block of Buchanan Street shortly before 6 p.m. Police said that the man was using the vehicle to corral a horse that had gotten loose. While attempting to follow the horse, the man lost control of the ORV and rolled the vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.