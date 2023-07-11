FERRYSBURG — A mechanical issue in the wheel bearing caused a truck to go up in flames, which extended to two other vehicles and the side of a nearby home Tuesday morning.
“The aluminum wheel on one side of the vehicle melted down and started up the side of the truck, got the contents of the bed on fire,” said Ferrysburg Fire Chief Michael Olthof, adding that by the time first responders arrived, two other vehicles were also on fire. “There was a little damage of siding to a nearby home, but nothing major.”
The fire also caused an electric power service line to burn and fall down, which was reported to the Board of Light & Power, Olthof said.
Firefighters from Ferrysburg as well as Spring Lake Township Fire/Rescue responded at 9:11 a.m. to a residence at 529 Ferry Street. Olthof said mutual aid was also coming from Crockery Township Fire/Rescue, but was disregarded.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and North Ottawa Community Hospital ambulance also responded to the scene.
