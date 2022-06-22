Update: Mercury Drive was reported to be back open again to traffic at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Original story:
GRAND HAVEN TWP. — The southbound/eastbound lane of Mercury Drive at Lake Street in Grand Haven Township is blocked this evening due to a crash.
Emergency crews are on the scene, and are in the process of extricating one of the drivers from their vehicle.
Traffic remains open for those traveling north/west toward Comstock Street.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
