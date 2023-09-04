Emergency crews responded to a call of a boater missing in the water on Spring Lake near the Smith’s Bayou bridge Sunday afternoon.
Police responding to the scene eventually learned that the subject presumed to be missing had in fact swam back to his own boat.
The incident occurred around 4 p.m. Sunday, when Ottawa County Central Dispatch alerted first responders of a possible water rescue situation near Smith’s Bayou, where a large gathering of boats were attending the annual Labor Day flotilla.
Callers to 911 stated that an unknown man had swam onto the swim platform of their boat, then dove back into the water. Witnesses did not see the man resurface, and presumed he was under water and in need of help.
That call prompted response from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s road patrol, marine patrol and dive team, along with Ferrysburg Fire, Spring Lake Fire/Rescue, the United States Coast Guard, and Trinity EMS.
“Investigation by deputies determined that the subject who witness saw jump into the water swam to his own boat and there was no emergency. Deputies continued to investigate to confirm there were no missing people in the area and all information obtained indicated there were no people under water or otherwise in need of emergency assistance,” said Sgt. Chris Dill of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
