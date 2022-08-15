Teams from multiple area police, fire and other law enforcement agencies gathered Sunday at Lubbers Stadium, on the Allendale campus of Grand Valley State University, for a mass casualty drill.
The training simulated a vehicle striking a crowd of people.
“The purpose of the exercise is to develop the best capability in Ottawa County possible for responding to large-scale, mass-casualty incidents,” Ottawa County Emergency Management Director Lou Hunt said prior to the drill. “We are already confident in our first responders and medical professionals in Ottawa (County) – they all know their jobs well. But this exercise tests coordination and efficiency across the disciplines as they work together.”
