TALLMADGE TWP. — A Cedar Springs man suffered life-threatening injuries in a motorcycle crash late Sunday afternoon in Tallmadge Township.
Emergency crews responded to the area of Luce and Linden streets at 5:30 p.m. Initial reports were that the motorcycle had gone off the road and the driver was thrown into a field, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
