The motorcyclist involved in a crash on I-96 near Marne on Wednesday has died, according to the Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office identified the rider as Arnell Banks, 38, from the Marne area.
The crash took place shortly before noon Wednesday, when Banks, traveling east on a 1996 Honda motorcycle, struck an Ottawa County Road Commission truck that was stopped on the roadway performing maintenance.
The crash remains under investigation.
