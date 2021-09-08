A motorcyclist is in critical condition after hitting an Ottawa County Road Commission truck shortly before noon Wednesday on I-96.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist, a 38-year-old Marne man was eastbound on the interstate east of Marne when he hit the truck — one of several that were performing shoulder maintenance on the left shoulder of the highway — between mile markers 24 and 25.
