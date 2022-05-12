HOLLAND TWP. — A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash in Holland Township on Thursday afternoon.
Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office deputies and emergency medical services were sent to the crash at the intersection of Lakewood Boulevard and North Park Drive shortly after 1:30 p.m.
A 28-year-old Holland man was riding a motorcycle east on Lakewood, while a 66-year-old Southgate woman was westbound on Lakewood in a Jeep Grand Cherokee, the OCSO reported. The driver of the Jeep attempted to turn left at North Park Drive as the motorcycle was traveling through the intersection.
The driver of the motorcycle, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was transported to the hospital in critical condition, police said.
The driver of the Jeep suffered minor injuries and was also transported to the hospital.
The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.
