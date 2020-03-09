TALLMADGE TWP. - A 58-year-old Grand Rapids man was injured when he lost control of his motorcycle, struck a curb and was thrown from the vehicle. He was not wearing a helmet, according to Sgt. Chris Dill of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
Emergency crews responded to the crash on Lake Michigan Drive near 24th Avenue shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
