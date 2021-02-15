Coopersville — Many "young turkeys" were killed in a fire in Ottawa County Monday morning.
Several fire crews were called to a turkey farm located at 15730 76th Ave. in Coopersville around 7 a.m. Multiple buildings on the property were on fire, according to initial reports.
Fire officials on the scene told WZZM-TV that at least one building was completely lost in the fire. That building contained "young turkeys."
It is not clear yet what caused the fire and so far, no reports of any injuries.
There are no current road closures; however, this is a developing story. Check back for updates.
In 2016, a similar fire broke out at the turkey farm. Two of the five barns in the area were completely lost to fire damage, along with livestock inside.
