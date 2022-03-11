A 71-year-old Twin Lake man died when his pickup truck collided with a semi-trailer Thursday afternoon.
According to the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office, the victim was driving north on Russel Road when an eastbound semi ran through the stop sign at Holton-Whitehall Road. The driver of the pickup truck was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
