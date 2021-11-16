HOLLAND — A 19-year-old Holland resident drowned in Lake Macatawa Monday, according to the Holland Department of Public Safety.
HDPS police and fire units were called to a water rescue at Kollen Park near the boat launch, 250 Kollen Park Dr., at 9:49 p.m.
Police and fire personnel learned that a person had gone from the dock into the water. Items belonging to the person were found on the dock.
The U.S. Coast Guard and Ottawa County Sheriff's Department Dive Team assisted with the search. Around 2:30 a.m., the body was located using sonar equipment in about 10 feet of water and divers were able to retrieve the body of the 19-year-old.
Police do not suspect foul play, HDPS said. The drowning investigation is ongoing.
