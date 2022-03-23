Police have not offered any updates on the standoff at the home on Hofma Court.
The last communication from Capt. Jake Sparks of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office was received at midnight, and urged those in the immediate area surrounding the home to remain sheltered in place.
"There is the possibility that this incident lasts into the early morning or through the night," Sparks said. "Neighbors and area residents are advised not to loiter outside their homes if needing to exit their homes to go to work, etc. Only those neighbors in the immediate area of Hofma Drive. and Hofma Court are asked to remain sheltered while inside their homes."
The incident began shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday, when an argument in a home on the 13600 block of Hofma Court led to a 40-year-old woman firing several shots from a rifle. The other two occupants of the home — the woman's parents — safely exited the residence.
Since that time, police have been attempting to make contact with the woman.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
