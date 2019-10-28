The northbound lanes of U.S. 31 are closed from Hayes Street to Robbins Road due to a crash that occurred at 31 and Comstock.
The crash, which occurred around 10:45 a.m., involved a car and a semi; the semi rolled over after the collision. The semi was carrying liquid sugar.
According to Stg. Michael VanDenBosch of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, the semi was traveling north on U.S. 31 with a green light at Comstock Street.
The second vehicle, a Chevrolet Traverse, was southbound and making a left-hand turn onto Comstock. The Traverse pulled in front of the semi, according to VanDenBosch.
Both drivers were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, VanDenBosch said. The crash remains under investigation, and northbound U.S. 31 will likely remain closed for several hours for clean-up.
