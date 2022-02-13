Officers from the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety quickly extinguished a trailer fire at Village Green Mobile Home Park late Sunday morning.
A smoldering fire caused by defective heat tape was located behind the skirting under the trailer; the fire was extinguished with a fire extinguisher. Damage was minimal and there were no injuries, according to GHDPS Director Jeff Hawke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.