ROBINSON TWP. — A 12-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a school bus crashed into the car he was riding in Thursday morning.
According to police, a 41-year-old Grand Haven man was driving with the child as a rear passenger in a Ford Fusion around 6:50 a.m. They were traveling east on Lincoln Street; as they passed through the intersection at 128th Avenue, a Grand Haven Area Public Schools bus "made a left-hand turn in the path of the Ford Fusion," according Ryan DeVries, of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
The school bus was driven by a 58-year-old Grand Haven woman, who was attempting to turn south on 128th Avenue.
There were no injuries on the school bus, which was carrying eight student passengers. They were moved onto another GHAPS bus and transported to school.
The driver of the Fusion refused medical treatment for his minor injuries.
Robinson Township Fire/Rescue and NOCH EMS also responded to the scene.
DeVries noted that the bus driver was ticketed. The crash remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
