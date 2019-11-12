A Fruitport man suffered minor injuries and was ticketed for a crash on a snowy rural road in Crockery Township Tuesday morning.
Crockery Township firefighters and the Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the one-car crash shortly after 7:30 p.m.
Police said the man, driving an older SUV, was northbound on 130th Avenue when he lost control on the bumpy, icy road just south of Hickory Street.
The vehicle went off the road into a deep ditch, hit a culvert, went airborne, hit on the other side of the culvert and finally came to a rest in the ditch several feet further down the road.
Police said the man was being ticketed for driving too fast for conditions.
