Ottawa County deputy suffers minor injuries traffic crash

COOPERSVILLE – An Ottawa County Sheriff's Deputy was involved in a traffic crash at the intersection of River Street and O'Malley Drive in Coopersville on Friday afternoon.
According to Sgt. Christopher Dill of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department, a 49-year-old female deputy was driving her police cruiser northbound on River Street when a Cadillac, driven by a teenage boy, pulled out in front of her.
Dill said the cruiser was traveling in a "non-priority status," meaning its lights and siren were not activated.
The 16-year-old driver said he did not see the police car when he pulled out onto River Street from O'Malley. There were three other 16-year-olds in the car, three of whom reported minor injuries. None of them required transport or medical treatment.
The deputy suffered facial and hand injuries and was transported to a Grand Rapids-area hospital by Life EMS in good condition.
The crash remains under investigation.
