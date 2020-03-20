HOLLAND — Dive teams recovered a body in the water at the Holland State Park Thursday night.
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said its dive team responded to the park at 7:49 p.m. Thursday on a report of what appeared to be a body in the rocks along the north pier, according to a press release.
