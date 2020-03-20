HOLLAND — The body of a teenage girl missing since New Year’s Day and presumed drown was discovered Thursday night in the water off Holland State Park.
Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the state park at 7:49 p.m. on a report of what appeared to be a human body in the rocks along the north pier. The body was located in a small, 12-by-12-inch hole and pinned beneath the surface of the water by several large boulders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.