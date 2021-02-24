polebarn fire1

Some chickens were lost when a pole barn on 120th Avenue in Crockery Township was destroyed by fire Wednesday afternoon.

 Tribune photo/Becky Vargo

A pole barn in Crockery Township was quickly destroyed by fire Wednesday afternoon.

The fire at 17804 120th Ave. was reported at about 3:15 p.m. A neighbor across the street called 911 to report the fire.

