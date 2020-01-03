Police continued search for missing teens

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is continuing its search for a pair of missing teens Friday morning.
Eighteen-year-old Hunter Klompstra went missing after leaving a New Year's Eve party on foot early in the morning hours of Jan. 1, 2020, in Coopersville. Sixteen-year-old Eliza Trainer was washed off the Holland pier around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 1.
"Members of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office Dive Team are currently focusing search efforts on a stretch of the Grand River, after an extensive search of the inland area yesterday," said Cptn. Jake Sparks. "Members of the Ottawa County Dive Team and Marine Patrol are also continuing to search the area of Lake Michigan near the Holland State Park for Eliza Trainer. Conditions on Lake Michigan remain dangerous with high winds and waves. The Sheriff's Office is currently searching the area by boat, with the assistance of sonar technology."
Michigan State Police marine units assisted in the search. Additional shoreline searches were completed Thursday night and Friday morning, Sparks said. The Holland Township and Park Township fire departments also assisted in the search, using drones.
More information will be provided on these searches as it becomes available.
