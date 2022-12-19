ALLENDALE TWP. — Police have identified one of the two victims found in a home filled with smoke Saturday evening.
A forensic autopsy on the victims of the fire was conducted by Dr. David Smart, Ottawa County’s chief medical examiner.
The adult female found in the fire was identified as 28-year-old Angelica Del Villar-Garcia of Allendale. A child’s body was also found; it has not yet been identified, but detectives believe it to be Villar-Garcia’s 6-year-old son, who lived in the home with her. His name will not be released, pending additional testing.
The mother’s manner of death was ruled a suicide; the child’s manner and cause of death remain under investigation.
Emergency officials responded to the home, located on the 5000 block of Mount Blanc Lane in Allendale Township — just north of M-45 and west of Grand Valley State University — around 6 p.m. Saturday. Sheriff’s deputies and Allendale Township Fire responded to calls of the home filling with smoke. Upon arrival, first responders found smoke in the residence; further investigation revealed two deceased people in the home.
The Michigan State Police Arson Investigators have assisted the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, and while the cause of the fire remains under investigation, it has been determined it was intentionally set. Anyone with information on this situation is urged to call Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.