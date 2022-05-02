Smoke came out of Rodeway Inn's room 42 as firefighters made their way in through the door, hauling in a water hose and then hauling out a partially burned mattress. 

At around 3:30 p.m., Grand Haven Township firefighters and Grand Haven police crews responded to a report of a fire at the motel on South Beacon Boulevard. Upon arrival, smoke could be seen coming out of the door, said Lt. Lee Adams of the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.