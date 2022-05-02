A Grand Haven firefighter looks on as crews extinguish a fire in room 42 of the Rodeway Inn in Grand Haven. Motel residents look on in the background, as a singed mattress and other items were removed from the room.
A Grand Haven firefighter looks on as crews extinguish a fire in room 42 of the Rodeway Inn in Grand Haven. Motel residents look on in the background, as a singed mattress and other items were removed from the room.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
Smoke blows in the air as a burned mattress is removed from room 42 at the Rodeway Inn in Grand Haven. A fire was reported Monday afternoon and Grand Haven fire and police crews were on the scene.
Smoke came out of Rodeway Inn's room 42 as firefighters made their way in through the door, hauling in a water hose and then hauling out a partially burned mattress.
At around 3:30 p.m., Grand Haven Township firefighters and Grand Haven police crews responded to a report of a fire at the motel on South Beacon Boulevard. Upon arrival, smoke could be seen coming out of the door, said Lt. Lee Adams of the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.
