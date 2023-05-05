JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP — Zachary Dodde, 18, was arraigned on four assault charges Friday for his actions the day prior in and out of his Hudsonville residence.
"An argument ensued in the home, which led to the male assaulting the female outside the residence by striking and kicking her repeatedly," said Captain Jake Sparks, of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. "Due to the ongoing assault, several neighbors attempted to intervene to protect the female. Those neighbors were also assaulted by the 18-year-old suspect."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.