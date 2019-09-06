Update: Friday 4:18 p.m.:
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office reported at 4:08 p.m. that the on-scene investigation is complete and 148th Avenue has been reopened.
Police say they are still working on notification to the family of the deceased.
Original story:
Police have confirmed one person has died as the result of injuries suffered in a head-on crash on 148th Avenue in Spring Lake Township.
The crash occurred between Farmwood Court and Lori Lane, north of State Road, shortly after 1 p.m. Friday.
According to Capt. John Wolffis of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, a pickup truck traveling south on 148th Avenue crossed the center line and struck an oncoming SUV.
Wolffis confirmed the female driver of the SUV died in the crash.
The pickup truck continued approximately a quarter of a mile before coming to a stop. The driver of the truck was able to exit the vehicle without assistance.
There were no passengers in either vehicle.
Wolffis said speed was a factor and the crash remains under investigation.
148th Avenue is closed from Farmwood Court to State Road, and will remained closed for several hours, according to police.
