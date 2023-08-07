Police recovered the body of a 58-year-old woman Sunday afternoon from a pond near a mobile home community in Port Sheldon Township.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls of a possible drowning with reports of a child floating in a pond at West Olive Estates, 8930 146th Ave. in Port Sheldon Township. After arriving on the scene, deputies immediately entered the water, where they discovered the victim to be a female. She has been identified as Brenda Boals, whom police say lived nearby.
The cause of death is not known; results of an autopsy are pending. Police do not suspect foul play at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT, or online at mosotips.com.
