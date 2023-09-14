As of Wednesday night, the search for a missing 61-year-old boater David Split was still considered a rescue mission.
Rescuers with the U.S. Coast Guard found the Fruitport man's boat Wednesday afternoon; it was still in motion, heading 36 miles west of Grand Haven.
"At an unknown time, he fell overboard apparently," said Cmdr. Leo Lake, operations officer at the Coast Guard Air Station in Traverse City. "That's our presumption now. The vessel was still clutched ahead, so it was still driving all without him. So, we weren't sure where or what direction it was going."
Split was last seen launching his 29-foot Blue Sea Sundancer near Grand Haven.
While they did find his phone inside of the boat, along with other personal items, it's what they didn't find that still gives rescuers hope.
"It looks like there may have been one lifejacket missing from the boat," Lake said. "So, if he had a lifejacket on, a personal floatation device, or PFD, that increases his chances of survival substantially."
If that is the case, current weather conditions may also be helpful.
"With the water temperature and the air temperature the way it is, his survival opportunities are pretty good," Lake said. "So, we are prepared to continue searching for several days."
Lake mentioned some of the tools the Coast Guard is using to hopefully bring this to a peaceful end.
"The main way we conduct a search is still the good old-fashion eyeball," he said. "Really, a visual search is very effective. We can also use radar. And on the helicopter, we have an infrared camera, which can also help us out a lot. We know that there's a person actually out there, we have a confirmed reporting source, and we will put forth the effort to find them."
Helping aid in the search, there are aircraft coming in from South Carolina, North Dakota and Wisconsin, along with two civilian aircraft from Milwaukee and Manistee.
