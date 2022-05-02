KENT COUNTY — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a toddler who is missing in Byron Township.
Deputies say 1-year-old Noah Alan Jordan went missing around 11:05 a.m. Sunday in the Cutler Estates neighborhood, located at the 6000 block of Fork Avenue SW, near Division and M-6.
Noah has blond hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a onesie that had blue, gray and black camo print and a blue sweater with a picture of a bear.
The water search has resumed Monday after being called off around 10 p.m. Sunday. A few patrol deputies remained in the area overnight with some volunteers.
Police say their biggest concern is Buck Creek, which runs north and south through the neighborhood and is near Noah's home. They say they're racing against the clock to find him.
Buck Creek is flowing higher and faster than normal due to rainfall. Police recommend residents stay away from the water.
Authorities searched nearby the home and mobilized resources like the Kent County Sheriff's Office drone team, fire crews, a dive team and search and rescue crews.
Police are also asking anyone who lives nearby who has doorbell cameras or home security cameras to check the footage for Noah.
Kent County investigators were on the scene interviewing the parents and neighbors for more information Sunday.
"An almost-2-year-old is not going to be able to travel extremely far, so we're going to obviously search an entire perimeter through, and that's why we have our experts here from the Kent County Search and Rescue, this is what they do," said Sgt. Eric Brunner with the Sheriff's Office.
Brunner says they haven't issued an Amber Alert because they have no reason to believe Noah was abducted.
If you see Noah or have information on his whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Kent Count Sheriff's Office at 616-336-3113.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.