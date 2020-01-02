COOPERSVILLE – Volunteers and officials gathered at Gull Lake Marine on Thursday morning to conduct a search for a missing Coopersville man.
Hunter Klompstra, 18, was last seen at a party in the area of Leonard and 60th on Dec. 31. According to his brother, Ethan, nobody saw Hunter leave the party.
Klomstra is a Coopersville HIgh School graduate. He lives with his parents on Arthur Street in Marne.
Officials are planning to use drones to assist in the search. A Michigan State Police kanine team is also participating.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
