POLKTON TWP. — A semi-truck driver was hospitalized with serious injuries after crashing into a tractor early Wednesday on 80th Avenue south of Taft Street.
Investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office showed that a tractor pulling a manure spreader driven by 32-year-old Conklin man north on 80th Avenue when it was struck by a semi truck going north driven by a 64-year-old Coopersville man.
