On paper, Shawn Schrader is now officially the fire chief of Grand Haven Township.

Shawn Schrader

Shawn Schrader is sworn in as Grand Haven Township fire chief on Monday. Schrader was already made the fire chief last month, but was out of the country at the time and couldn’t be sworn into the position.

Schrader was made the fire chief back in June, but was out of the country at the time of his promotion. On Monday, he signed the paperwork that now makes it official.

fire chief 2

Schrader

