Tuesday morning, Ottawa County Emergency Management responded to an air release of a dry powder from Vertellus Chemical, 215 N. Centennial St. in Zeeland.
The powder has been identified as plastic. Out of an "abundance of caution," individuals within the impacted area have been notified and have been asked to shelter in place. Further updates will be provided as progress of the clean-up crew continues.
