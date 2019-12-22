Snowboarder hurt in fall at Mulligan's Hollow

A 36-year-old Grand Haven Township man was injured in a snowboarding incident Sunday afternoon at Mulligan's Hollow Ski Bowl.
Emergency crews responded just before 3:30 p.m. on a call of an unconscious man at the bottome of Tank Hill at the local ski area located behind the Grand Haven YMCA.
The man was found face down and unconscious, according to Sgt. Lee Adams of the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.
"It was pretty obvious he hit his face," Adams said.
Ski hill staff used a snowmobile to transport paramedics from North Ottawa Community Hospital to the back hill. The injured man, who had become conscious and alert by that time, was transported back down the hill on a stretcher sled behind the snowmobile.
He was taken to Hackley Hospital in Muskegon, Adams said.
The man was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident and still had the helmet on when he was moved to the stretcher and into the ambulance.
