US 31 Crash

The driver of this Kia sought his own treatment Monday morning after rolling the car over on U.S. 31 in Port Sheldon Township.

PORT SHELDON TWP. — A 38-year-old man was treated for minor injuries at the scene after a rollover crash Monday morning on U.S. 31 near Taylor Street in Port Sheldon Township.

The crash occurred at about 8:20 a.m.

